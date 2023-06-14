While institutions own 44% of Stride Property Group (NZSE:SPG), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 56% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Stride Property Group by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 44% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Stride Property Group (NZSE:SPG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 44% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Stride Property Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Stride Property Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Stride Property Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Stride Property Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Stride Property Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited with 12% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.1% and 3.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Stride Property Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Stride Property Group in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than NZ$2.4m worth of shares in the NZ$728m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 56% of Stride Property Group shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

