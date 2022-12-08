U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.25
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,609.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,493.25
    -16.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.60
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.75
    +0.74 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1760
    +0.6520 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.15
    -200.54 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.94
    -7.10 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,537.75
    -148.65 (-0.54%)
     

While IT Jobs Tick Down Modestly in November, Demand for Tech Talent Remains Strong

·3 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, IT employment ticked down 0.12% from October, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the Technology Staffing and Solutions Industry.  On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was down 0.35% from November 2021, down a net of 18,900 jobs. The Engineering sector showed a year-over-year job growth rate of 3.56%, with the addition of 94,400 jobs during the year.

"While layoffs among some high-profile tech companies have been in the news, demand for talent for technology professionals overall remains very strong.  When one sector of the economy reduces its workforce, high demand skill sets are redeployed to other industries," said TechServe Alliance CEO Mark Roberts. "With an IT unemployment rate of just 2.3% as of the end of Q3, most qualified candidates continue to receive multiple job offers with escalating wage growth. It remains a 'candidates' market'," added Roberts.

The following table presents information about the total number of jobs in certain sectors that provide a significant amount of employment for IT and engineering professionals.

Comparisons of TechServe Alliance's IT Employment Index to employment
in some key sectors with significant numbers of IT jobs as well as to all non-farm jobs

November
2022

TechServe
Alliance

IT
Employment
Index

Computer
systems and
design
services

Management
and technical
consulting
services

Data
processing,
hosting and
related
services

TechServe
Alliance
Engineering
Employment
Index

Computer and
electronic
product
manufacturing

Professional
and technical
services

Federal,
State, and
Local
Government
(excluding
state and
local schools
and hospitals)

Total non-
farm jobs

number of
jobs

5,385,500

2,458,600

1,792,400

435,300

2,749,100

1,095,100

10,602,700

10,895,500

153,548,000

change
from
previous
month

- 0.12 %

+0.3 %

+ 0.6 %

+ 1.0 %

+ 0.20 %

+ 0.2 %

+ 0.3 %

+ 0.2 %

+ 0.2 %

change
from same
month, one
year earlier

- 0.35 %

+ 4.2 %

+ 5.7 %

+ 8.3 %

+ 3.56 %

+ 2.8 %

+ 4.6 %

+ 0.9 %

+ 3.3 %

note: all figures are subject to revision

Sources: Department of Labor/U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and TechServe Alliance


Technical note: TechServe Alliance's IT Employment Index and Engineering Employment Index are the first specific measurements of IT and engineering employment.  These unique measurements of total IT and engineering employment are created monthly by studying the ongoing staffing patterns of a dozen IT and computer related occupations in 22 industries and industry sectors employing significant numbers of IT workers and nearly two dozen engineering occupations in 30 select industries and industry sectors employing significant numbers of engineering workers. Both the monthly IT Employment and Engineering Employment Indices are based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, which is subject to monthly revisions, and is revised accordingly. Both indices are also subject to periodic revisions and annual revisions / benchmarking that includes revisions to several years of employment data, which also may incorporate new occupational definitions. Both indices were revised / benchmarked going back several years starting with January 2022 data and published in February 4, 2022. In addition, both indices are subject to minor revisions to March and April data. The next major revision will be published in February 2023.

ABOUT TechServe Alliance 

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged, and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of its members, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/while-it-jobs-tick-down-modestly-in-november-demand-for-tech-talent-remains-strong-301697811.html

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • Individual investors own 32% of Delfi Limited (SGX:P34) shares but private companies control 51% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls Delfi Limited ( SGX:P34 ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Australia’s Link Drops Deal Talks With Dye and Durham

    (Bloomberg) -- Link Administration Holdings Ltd. shares tumbled after saying it’s walked away from talks with Dye & Durham Ltd. over a deal for parts of its business that would have salvaged elements of an earlier takeover agreement.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over P

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Catapult Group International Limited ( ASX:CAT...

  • Steve Aoki and 3LAU Launch PUNX Music Project Using CryptoPunks IP

    The DJs and NFT enthusiasts are teaming up on an "audio-visual IRL-meets-metaverse supergroup."

  • EU announces price hikes for airline permits in bid to combat climate change

    EU lawmakers reached a deal on new rules for aviation-related carbon emissions by making airlines pay more for permits in a bid to address climate change.

  • Apple ditching controversial plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse material amid privacy push

    Apple's controversial plans to scan photos in iCloud for child sexual abuse material are being done away with as the company rolls out new features to better balance users' privacy.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Rebound on Report City May Relax Covid Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks jumped following a report that the government may further loosen Covid-related restrictions, with shares related to the economy’s reopening surging. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Skittish Wi

  • I've Finally Retired! What Happens With My 401(k) Now?

    After retirement you can start withdrawing the money you have accumulated over the years in your 401(k). However, a number of rules govern retirees' 401(k) distributions. For instance, in most cases to avoid penalties you have to wait until after … Continue reading → The post How Does a 401(k) Work When You Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Biden Administration Loosens Trump's Clutch on Your 401(k)

    On Tuesday, the Biden administration finalized a series of rules that will make it easier for employers to include so-called impact investment funds in their retirement plans. Specifically, the Department of Labor will no longer ban employers and advisors from … Continue reading → The post Trump Loses His Clutch on Your 401(k) in Department of Labor Ruling appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Amazon CEO, Putting Stamp on Company, Promotes Four Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has appointed four executives to senior roles as he continues to put his stamp on the world’s largest e-commerce company.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Skitt

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

    Oil prices have given up all of their gains for 2022 as bearish sentiment builds, but the downside is limited from here according to Standard Chartered

  • What You Need to Know About Retirement Income Replacement Rate

    Ensuring you have enough money socked away for retirement is a difficult task. Calculating exactly how much you'll need in the future - with the moving target of unexpected healthcare costs and the uncertainty of your life expectancy - can … Continue reading → The post What You Need to Know About Retirement Income Replacement Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.