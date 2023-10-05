While Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shareholders have made 67% in 3 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 12% this week

It hasn't been the best quarter for Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling After all, the share price is up a market-beating 67% in that time.

Although Merus has shed US$168m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Merus

Merus wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Merus' revenue trended up 15% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. While the share price has done well, compounding at 19% yearly, over three years, that move doesn't seem over the top. If that's the case, then it could be well worth while to research the growth trajectory. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Merus is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Merus stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Merus shareholders gained a total return of 4.4% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 6% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Merus , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

But note: Merus may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.