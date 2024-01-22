While private companies own 21% of EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 34% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in EG Industries Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 15 shareholders

20% of EG Industries Berhad is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 34% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 21% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of EG Industries Berhad.

KLSE:EG Ownership Breakdown January 22nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EG Industries Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

EG Industries Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at EG Industries Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:EG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

EG Industries Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. With a 8.7% stake, CEO Pang Kang is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of EG Industries Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in EG Industries Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM635m, and insiders have RM125m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in EG Industries Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the EG Industries Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

