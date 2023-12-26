While private companies own 23% of Pegasus Asia (SGX:PGS), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 48% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Pegasus Asia by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 12 shareholders own 50% of the company

12% of Pegasus Asia is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pegasus Asia (SGX:PGS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 23% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Pegasus Asia.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pegasus Asia?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pegasus Asia. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pegasus Asia's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pegasus Asia. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Tikehau Capital with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Pegasus Asia

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Pegasus Asia. As individuals, the insiders collectively own S$4.9m worth of the S$190m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 48% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 14%, private equity firms could influence the Pegasus Asia board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 23%, of the Pegasus Asia stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pegasus Asia better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Pegasus Asia you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

