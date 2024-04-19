While private companies own 24% of Fraport AG (ETR:FRA), state or government are its largest shareholders with 31% ownership

Key Insights

Fraport's significant state or government ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 2 shareholders own 52% of the company

Institutional ownership in Fraport is 23%

If you want to know who really controls Fraport AG (ETR:FRA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are state or government with 31% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private companies on the other hand have a 24% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Fraport.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fraport?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Fraport already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fraport's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Fraport. The company's largest shareholder is Land Hessen, with ownership of 31%. With 21% and 8.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Stadtwerke Frankfurt am Main Holding GmbH and Deutsche Lufthansa AG are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Fraport

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 24%, of the Fraport stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 8.4% of Fraport stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fraport better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Fraport (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

