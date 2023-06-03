While private companies own 26% of Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 31% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Alliance Aviation Services by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

16% of Alliance Aviation Services is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 31% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Alliance Aviation Services.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alliance Aviation Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Alliance Aviation Services does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Alliance Aviation Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Alliance Aviation Services. The company's largest shareholder is Qantas Airways Limited, with ownership of 20%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.7% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Scott McMillan, the CEO has 2.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Alliance Aviation Services

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Alliance Aviation Services Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$489m, and insiders have AU$33m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in Alliance Aviation Services. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 26%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 20% of the Alliance Aviation Services shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Alliance Aviation Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Alliance Aviation Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

