While private companies own 33% of Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 34% ownership

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Karex Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insiders own 26% of Karex Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 34% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 33% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Karex Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Karex Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Karex Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Karex Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Karex Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Karex One Limited, with ownership of 17%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 8.0% of the stock. Jiuan Lam, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Miah Goh is the owner of 4.7% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Karex Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Karex Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM743m, and insiders have RM192m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Karex Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 33%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

