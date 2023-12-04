While private companies own 38% of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 40% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over AIC Mines by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 10 shareholders

Institutions own 17% of AIC Mines

A look at the shareholders of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And private companies on the other hand have a 38% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of AIC Mines.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AIC Mines?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that AIC Mines does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AIC Mines' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AIC Mines. FMR Investments Pty Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.3% and 5.4% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Aaron Colleran is the owner of 2.4% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of AIC Mines

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in AIC Mines Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$5.0m worth of stock in the AU$155m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 40% stake in AIC Mines. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 38%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for AIC Mines that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

