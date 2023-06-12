While private companies own 38% of Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 44% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Yangzijiang Financial Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

Every investor in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 38% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Yangzijiang Financial Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yangzijiang Financial Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Yangzijiang Financial Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Yangzijiang Financial Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is YZJ Settlement Julius Baer Trust Company with 23% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 5.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lido Point Investments Ltd. and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Yangzijiang Financial Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just S$1.2b, and insiders have S$63m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 38%, of the Yangzijiang Financial Holding stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Yangzijiang Financial Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Yangzijiang Financial Holding .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

