While private companies own 44% of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSE:CSW.A), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 48% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Corby Spirit and Wine indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSE:CSW.A), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 44% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Corby Spirit and Wine.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Corby Spirit and Wine?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Corby Spirit and Wine already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Corby Spirit and Wine's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Corby Spirit and Wine. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Pernod Ricard UK Holdings Limited with 44% of shares outstanding. CI Global Asset Management is the second largest shareholder owning 3.0% of common stock, and March Asset Management, SGIIC, SA holds about 0.9% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Corby Spirit and Wine

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It seems the board members have no more than CA$1.8m worth of shares in the CA$412m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 48% stake in Corby Spirit and Wine. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 44%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

