While private equity firms own 30% of Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition (SGX:NTA), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 49% ownership

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition (SGX:NTA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 49% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition. Novo Tellus Capital Partners is currently the largest shareholder, with 30% of shares outstanding. Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.3% of common stock, and Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds about 3.9% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition. It has a market capitalization of just S$186m, and insiders have S$2.8m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 49% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 30% stake in Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

