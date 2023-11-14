While private equity firms own 31% of tonies SE (FRA:TNIE), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 33% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over tonies by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 4 shareholders own 54% of the company

Institutional ownership in tonies is 13%

Every investor in tonies SE (FRA:TNIE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 33% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private equity firms on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of tonies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About tonies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in tonies. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at tonies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in tonies. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Armira Partners GmbH & Co KG with 31% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.0% and 7.7% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 54% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of tonies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 33% stake in tonies. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 31%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 23%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

