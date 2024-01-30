While private equity firms own 20% of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 36% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Harpoon Therapeutics by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 6 shareholders own 53% of the company

Institutional ownership in Harpoon Therapeutics is 15%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 36% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 20% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Harpoon Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Harpoon Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Harpoon Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Harpoon Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 15% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Merck & Co., Inc., with ownership of 14%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 9.2% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Harpoon Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.. It appears that the board holds about US$1.4m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$380m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 36% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 20% stake in Harpoon Therapeutics. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 14% of the Harpoon Therapeutics shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

