While public companies own 20% of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 23% ownership

The considerable ownership by retail investors in SES AI indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 5 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders own 12% of SES AI

A look at the shareholders of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 23% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, public companies make up 20% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of SES AI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SES AI?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SES AI. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SES AI, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SES AI. The company's CEO Qichao Hu is the largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 9.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, SK Inc. and Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of SES AI

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of SES AI Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$506m, and insiders have US$62m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 19%, private equity firms could influence the SES AI board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 7.1%, of the SES AI stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 20% of the SES AI shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

