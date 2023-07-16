While public companies own 29% of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 41% ownership

Key Insights

Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 12 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders own 21% of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 41% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Public companies, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Wistron Corporation, with ownership of 27%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.1% and 3.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Chao Yuan Shih, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad. Insiders own RM134m worth of shares in the RM635m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 29% of Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

