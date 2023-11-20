While public companies own 29% of Merafe Resources Limited (JSE:MRF), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 34% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Merafe Resources indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 51% of the company

Institutions own 15% of Merafe Resources

Every investor in Merafe Resources Limited (JSE:MRF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 34% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And public companies on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Merafe Resources, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Merafe Resources

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Merafe Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Merafe Resources. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Merafe Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Merafe Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Glencore plc is currently the largest shareholder, with 29% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 22% and 7.5% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

Story continues

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Merafe Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Merafe Resources Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than R13m worth of shares in the R3.0b company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Merafe Resources. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 29% of Merafe Resources. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Merafe Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.