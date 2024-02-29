While public companies own 30% of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 47% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Hutchison Port Holdings Trust by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 47% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Hutchison Port Holdings Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hutchison Port Holdings Trust?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hutchison Port Holdings Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. Our data shows that CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 2.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own US$359k worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 47% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 14%, of the Hutchison Port Holdings Trust stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 30% of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

