While public companies own 41% of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 44% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Cronos Group by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 44% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And public companies on the other hand have a 41% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Cronos Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cronos Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Cronos Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cronos Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Cronos Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Altria Group, Inc. with 41% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.8% and 2.6% of the stock. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Cronos Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Cronos Group Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$61m worth of the CA$1.1b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 44% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Cronos Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 41% of Cronos Group stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

