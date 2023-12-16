While Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shareholders have made 252% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 7.2% this week

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 252% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 26% in about a quarter.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Because Roku made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Roku can boast revenue growth at a rate of 30% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 29% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Roku worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Roku is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Roku stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Roku shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 109% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 29%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Roku .

