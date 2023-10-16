While shareholders of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) stock is up an impressive 201% over the last five years. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 6.6% in the last week.

Although AppFolio has shed US$453m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

AppFolio wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, AppFolio can boast revenue growth at a rate of 21% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 25% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. AppFolio seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think AppFolio will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AppFolio has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 76% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

