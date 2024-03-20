While shareholders of Arovella Therapeutics (ASX:ALA) are in the black over 1 year, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

It certainly might concern Arovella Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ALA) shareholders to see the share price down 31% in just 30 days. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. During that period, the share price soared a full 247%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

In light of the stock dropping 19% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Because Arovella Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Arovella Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 16%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 247% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Arovella Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 247% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arovella Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Arovella Therapeutics has 6 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

