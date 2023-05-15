While shareholders of DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

It hasn't been the best quarter for DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 61% in that time.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of DBS Group Holdings, it has a TSR of 84% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that DBS Group Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 4.5% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 6% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DBS Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with DBS Group Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

