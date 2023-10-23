While shareholders of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

The last three months have been tough on Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 35%. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. It has returned a market beating 86% in that time.

Although Gogo has shed US$55m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Gogo became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Gogo has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 13% in the last year, Gogo shareholders lost 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 13%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Gogo (3 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

