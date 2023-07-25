While shareholders of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are in the black over 1 year, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) share price has soared 191% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On top of that, the share price is up 161% in about a quarter. We'll need to follow IonQ for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.4%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Given that IonQ didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year IonQ saw its revenue grow by 243%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 191% in response. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that IonQ shareholders have gained 191% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 161% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for IonQ (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

