While shareholders of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

It hasn't been the best quarter for Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 54%: better than the market.

Although Matthews International has shed US$51m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Matthews International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Matthews International's revenue trended up 7.4% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In that time the share price is up 15% per year, which is not unreasonable given the revenue growth. Ultimately, the important thing is whether the company is trending to profitability. In this sort of situation it can be worth putting the stock on your watchlist. If it can become profitable, then even moderate revenue growth could grow profits quickly.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Matthews International, it has a TSR of 66% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Matthews International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 49% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 0.5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Matthews International (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

