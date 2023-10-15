While shareholders of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. For example, the Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) share price is up a whopping 529% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

In light of the stock dropping 7.2% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Modine Manufacturing became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Modine Manufacturing has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Modine Manufacturing shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 225% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 29% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Modine Manufacturing better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Modine Manufacturing (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

