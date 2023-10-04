While shareholders of Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR.) are in the black over 1 year, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) share price has soared 185% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 40% gain in the last three months. Also impressive, the stock is up 41% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Rolls-Royce Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Rolls-Royce Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Rolls-Royce Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 185% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rolls-Royce Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Rolls-Royce Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

