While shareholders of Tanco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TANCO) are in the black over 3 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

Shareholders of Tanco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TANCO) might have been startled to see the share price drop -41% in just one week. But over three years the performance has been really wonderful. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 630% in that time. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 41%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Tanco Holdings Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

KLSE:TANCO Earnings Per Share Growth January 19th 2024

A Different Perspective

Tanco Holdings Berhad shareholders gained a total return of 2.8% during the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 46% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tanco Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Tanco Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

