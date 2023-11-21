While shareholders of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 20% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Tootsie Roll Industries share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 26%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.1%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Tootsie Roll Industries' revenue is actually up 15% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Tootsie Roll Industries shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Tootsie Roll Industries scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

