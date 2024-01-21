While Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shareholders have made 64% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 4.5% this week

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) share price is up 64% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 8.1%.

Although Smartsheet has shed US$296m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that Smartsheet didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Smartsheet can boast revenue growth at a rate of 33% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 10% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced - but if you're looking for underappreciated growth stocks, these numbers indicate that there might be an opportunity here.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Smartsheet in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Smartsheet shareholders gained a total return of 8.1% during the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 10% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Smartsheet .

