While You Were Offline: And God Said, 'Close Your Megachurch to Flood Victims'

Last week megachurch pastor Joel Osteen came under Twitter scrutiny when he didn't immediately open his church's doors to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Over the past week or so, the world has seen devastation in both Texas and Mumbai, bringing out the best—and, as you'll see below, the worst—in people in response. That doesn't mean that the internet has been entirely focused on important things, however. Social media did spend quite a bit of time rehashing The Office and appreciating the new evil Star Wars droid this last week, too. Wait. What we talking about? Oh, yeah—the highlights and lowlights of what everyone else was talking about over the past seven days. Which is to say, this.

Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better

What Happened: Supporters of Presidents Trump and Obama got into a long spat over which White House occupant handled hurricane response more effectively. No one really won.

What Really Happened: The reality of political What-About-ism means that with President Trump facing criticism for his response to Hurricane Harvey—including promoting his own merchandise during appearances—it was only a matter of time before his supporters decided to point out, that, hey, President Obama might've been worse. And so it went.

To be fair, it's not as if people weren't expecting this particular line of attack—

—or, for that matter, prepared to make fun of it.

Yes, despite the fact that President Obama wasn't actually President Obama when Hurricane Katrina hit—he wouldn't be elected for another three years—the subject became enough of a right-wing talking point that Snopes actually had to publish a fact-check on the topic. And the mistake itself became a widely shared meme. Meanwhile, where was Obama during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina?

The Takeaway: This just in from the "You can't please some people, no matter what you do" department…

If You Hang Around, You're Going to Get Wet

What Happened: Who could have known that at the eye of the storm of Hurricane Harvey, it was all about CNN? That's certainly a theory the internet was trying to argue this week.

What Really Happened: While we're on the subject of Hurricane Harvey and the partisan reactions to it, let's spare a moment to think about how the internet treated CNN during this whole thing. There were two particular moments during the week from the news network that made the rounds on social media, each for very different reasons. Firstly, there was the interview gone wrong:

Widely shared, the clip made CNN look bad (and was eagerly used by those waging war on the network as a result), but it turned out there was something around the corner that would show the cable news outfit in a far better light…

No, really.

This proved to be as viral as the earlier clip, because, you know, someone's life was saved right there on television.

And, sure enough, this clip got shared a bunch too. However, as if to prove that no good deed goes unsuspected, there are reporter truthers out there already.

But was there some way the Harvey tragedy could become about CNN a third time in one week? Apparently so.

The irony being, of course, that by the time Eric Trump had tweeted this, CNN had already reported the story—look at this tweet from three hours earlier—leading to this snarky response from CNN PR's official Twitter account: