While You Were Offline: Wait, What Is Verrit and Why Are People Mad at It?

Last week, the internet jumped from one disaster to another. Here's what you need to know about all of them.

First off, please click this link in order to see a real seal cuddling with a cute plushy seal. Adorable, right? Yes, it is. Enjoy that, because everything else that happened online last week is pretty grim. Don't blame us. We just work here. Friends, hold your collective breath and jump in: This past seven days on the internet have been doozies, and it's possible there's a bunch of stuff you need to catch up on before moving forward.

When Harvey Met Irma

What Happened: Between floods, hurricanes, and wildfires, things got very bad in the US last week. It was so rough that the internet could barely keep up.

What Really Happened: America is currently experiencing a combination of some of the worst weather conditions in history. As Texas and Louisiana continued to recover from Hurricane Harvey and the East Coast braced for the arrival of Hurricane Irma—don't worry, there are two other hurricanes out there waiting to strike, as well—the West Coast could, at least, take some comfort in the fact that it was escaping hurricane season. Not that it was safe, mind you, because this was happening:

With thousands evacuated from their homes, the La Tuna Canyon fire was the largest fire in Los Angeles history, and one that was finally mostly contained after five days. Meanwhile, further north…

The Eagle Creek fire crossed state lines, impacting Oregon and Washington State after apparently being started by a 15-year-old playing with fireworks. The fire threatened historic nature trails by the blaze and as of this writing, the fire is still less than 10 percent contained almost a week after it started. Two horrible fires in one week? What else could hap—

Yes, Montana is on fire as well. More than a million acres have burned there this summer, and the state has had 141 fires larger than 100 acres this year, all of them being fought during a dangerous drought that only hampers attempts to bring things under control. (If recent reports are true, though, rain is coming.) Even as fires are lessening in some areas, the likelihood of more grows elsewhere, keeping everyone on fire alert for some time.

The Takeaway: Why limit the ecological disasters to the US—especially considering the damage Irma has already inflicted in the Caribbean? After all, this week also saw a massive earthquake off the coast of Mexico, which raised tsunami warnings for New Zealand. Maybe it's time to return to that vengeful god theory from days of yore. At least there was this:

In Verrit Veritas. Sort of.

What Happened: Meanwhile, as the information wars continued, a weary world wondered, "What is Verrit?"

What Really Happened: Verrit! It's the word on the street! Verrit! It's what everyone is talking about! Verrit! It's… actually, what is it? Well, according to the site in question, it's "media for the 65.8 million." If that number sounds familiar, it's because that's the number of people who voted for Hillary Clinton in the last election. Yes, Verrit is intended to be a purposefully pro-Clinton source of information in a world that sees media become increasingly more and more partisan. To the surprise of few, the site—which launched last month—got its biggest publicity push this week when it was endorsed by Clinton herself on Twitter: