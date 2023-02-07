U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,816.00
    -118.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,515.75
    +0.25 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.40
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    +1.31 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.50
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    +0.0260 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    19.66
    +1.33 (+7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8960
    -0.7110 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,994.29
    +145.02 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.40
    +3.27 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,866.35
    +29.64 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Whimstay Announces Integration with Google

·2 min read

Whimstay Integrates with Google to Offer Discounted Vacation Rentals to Millions of Potential Guests Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay, the leading travel platform focused on booking last-minute vacation rentals, is excited to announce a new integration with Google. The collaboration will integrate Whimstay's 150,000 vacation rental properties into Google's travel search function, providing millions of potential guests the opportunity to book stays at exclusive discounts of up to 60% off directly from Whimstay's mobile app or website.

Whimstay serves professional vacation rental property management companies ("PMC's) in North America. The company's work with Google will increase the visibility of its PMC's properties to travelers globally, enhance Whimstay's competitive positioning, and generate more direct traffic and bookings for Whimstay when users initiate a search for travel accommodations.

David Weiss, Whimstay's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Vacation rentals represent the fastest growing segment within the $2 trillion global travel market. We're committed to our core mission to offer the absolute best deals to travelers looking to book last-minute stays. Beyond that, we're equally excited to team up with Google to help accelerate our ability to fill vacancies during off-seasons, pre and post-holiday periods, and weekdays leading into weekend getaway-type destinations as well."

Whimstay expects to add an additional 100,000 to 150,000 properties to its platform over the next twelve months. "Google's platform for vacation rentals enables us to leapfrog our already strong outperformance on organic search, thereby increasing conversion in a manner that is far more profitable and capital efficient," said Weiss.

For more information on how you can Seize the Stay™ as a traveler, PMS partner, or property manager, visit Whimstay's website or follow Whimstay and its CEO David Weiss.

About Whimstay:

Whimstay is a vacation rental marketplace focused on providing travelers with the best deals on trips while serving as the exclusive last-minute distribution partner for vacation rental property managers across the country. Whimstay was recognized as a Shortyz finalist for Best Online Travel Agency (OTA) in 2021 and Rentals United's Who's Who of new OTAs for 2020 and 2021. From beachside gems to ski retreats or cozy mountain cabins, Whimstay currently offers homes and condos in 48 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico, and is adding new properties and new locations every day. Whimstay's properties are available on whimstay.com and the Whimstay app.

Media Contact:
Tiffany Cummins
Talent Resources
925-212-4200
353298@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whimstay-announces-integration-with-google-301739807.html

SOURCE Whimstay

Recommended Stories

  • Up 45%, Is Carnival Stock Still Cruising?

    Cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) came out of the gates hot in 2023, smoking the market with a 45% year-to-date share price gain. A few remaining red flags indicate that Carnival stock's recent momentum could be short-lived. You can see the massive declines in share price and enterprise value below.

  • 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold in February 2023

    After falling sharply last year, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rebounded 7% and 13.6%, respectively, through the first few weeks of 2023. For instance, shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are still trading down 73% and 45%, respectively, from all-time highs, but both businesses continue to grow at a rapid rate despite economic uncertainty. Cloudflare provides a growing range of application, network, and security services that accelerate and protect business-critical software and infrastructure.

  • Worlds of Fun, one of KC's biggest seasonal employers, will hire 3,000 for 50th anniversary season

    The 235-acre theme park, waterpark and resort "anticipates filling most of those roles during a weeklong hiring blitz to be held Feb. 18-24 as part of the largest-ever recruiting campaign" by Worlds of Fun's parent company.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The company operates an online-only model and sells a wide range of its own branded as well as third-party products to service a wide range of animal owner needs. Beyond products targeting household pets like dogs, cats, and rabbits, the company also sells items for livestock and other farm animals. Chewy operates a pet pharmacy and pet telehealth service, and even sells insurance plans thanks to partnerships with well-known names in the industry like Lemonade and Trupanion.

  • NEW BOOKING.COM AD CAMPAIGN WITH ACTRESS & PRODUCER MELISSA MCCARTHY AIMS TO INSPIRE TRAVELERS TO BOOK "SOMEWHERE, ANYWHERE"

    Booking.com, the leading digital travel app with a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, is launching a new ad campaign to show that booking a trip is half the fun. Starring Emmy Award winning, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated American actress and producer, Melissa McCarthy, this continuation of the beloved Booking.yeah campaign will debut live during the upcoming "big game" on February 12, during which Booking.com will once again be giving away half a million d

  • Royal Caribbean Casino: How to Earn Free Cruises and Other Loyalty Perks

    Anyone who sails on any of those cruise ships who is 18 and over can play table games, slot machines, and video poker in the onboard casino. The cruise line has a loyalty program that's similar to the ones offered by land-based casinos, with one major difference -- you don't actually have to sign up.

  • Many Wealthy American Homebuyers Are Moving Overseas. Here’s Why.

    Last year, 92 percent of affluent Americans were actively looking into buying real estate overseas.

  • What Expedia Won’t Be Announcing This Week About Vacation Rentals

    The prospect of Expedia Group removing all of its vacation rentals from Expedia.com is as likely as senior executive Barry Diller telling his workforce he's cool with everyone working from home.

  • 2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Double Down on in February

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which is made up of stocks issued by the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, started the year on a positive note. It is worth noting that the Nasdaq has a tendency to bounce back strongly after a down year. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock is already crushing the market this year with gains of 38%.

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • South Florida resort sold for $835M, biggest deal for a U.S. hotel since pandemic started

    The hotel sits on the oceanfront in Hollywood.

  • This Gorgeous Japanese Inn Is an Off-the-grid Paradise — With No Electricity, Wi-Fi, or Phone Service

    In northern Japan, this off-the-grid hideaway is perfect for the adventurous traveler.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)?

    Flight Centre Travel Group Limited ( ASX:FLT ), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ASX gainers with a...

  • "Passenger bill of rights" would give bumped air travelers at least $1,350

    The proposed legislation also includes a limit on fees for baggage and seating.

  • Hong Kong sees influx of Chinese visitors as borders reopen fully

    Tens of thousands of travellers commuted between mainland China and its special administrative region of Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, the first time in three years that all border checkpoints were reopened fully without COVID-19 restrictions. China announced last week that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID test that was required before travelling. Around 22,000 passengers used the Lo Wu station checkpoint by midday on Monday, Hong Kong's MTR Corp said in a statement.

  • 10 luxury Sicily hotels for fans of The White Lotus

    The HBO series White Lotus has certainly shone a spotlight on the luxury hotel life of Sicily, though you may – or indeed may not – be relieved to know that the reality is very different. Guests are better dressed, décor cooler -- those gruesome passion-killing testa di moro ceramic heads are rarer -- and murders unlikely. Indeed Sicily has an extraordinary and original portfolio of luxury hotels, ranging from recently refurbished grand hotels like Villa Igiea in Palermo, and the San Domenico Pa

  • 8 Travel Accessories Buyers Never Regret

    You don't have to be a world-class jetsetter to invest in your comfort when it's time to travel. In fact, it's the everyday traveler - the super-commuters, the home for the holiday-ers, the weekenders...

  • Here's where the Philadelphia Eagles are staying in Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023

    The Philadelphia Eagles have arrived in Arizona for Super Bowl 57. Here's what we know about the metro Phoenix resort where the team is staying.

  • St. Andrews decides to remove new stone patio at Swilcan Bridge after social media uproar

    "We are conscious of our role in preserving this heritage" read a statement from the St. Andrews Links Trust.

  • Pepsi and Carnival Want to Give You a Free Cruise

    The cruise line really wants to bring in first-time cruisers and has turned to Pepsi and an NFL star to help.