Whimstay Announces Integration with Google

Whimstay Integrates with Google to Offer Discounted Vacation Rentals to Millions of Potential Guests Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay, the leading travel platform focused on booking last-minute vacation rentals, is excited to announce a new integration with Google. The collaboration will integrate Whimstay's 150,000 vacation rental properties into Google's travel search function, providing millions of potential guests the opportunity to book stays at exclusive discounts of up to 60% off directly from Whimstay's mobile app or website.

Whimstay serves professional vacation rental property management companies ("PMC's) in North America. The company's work with Google will increase the visibility of its PMC's properties to travelers globally, enhance Whimstay's competitive positioning, and generate more direct traffic and bookings for Whimstay when users initiate a search for travel accommodations.

David Weiss, Whimstay's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Vacation rentals represent the fastest growing segment within the $2 trillion global travel market. We're committed to our core mission to offer the absolute best deals to travelers looking to book last-minute stays. Beyond that, we're equally excited to team up with Google to help accelerate our ability to fill vacancies during off-seasons, pre and post-holiday periods, and weekdays leading into weekend getaway-type destinations as well."

Whimstay expects to add an additional 100,000 to 150,000 properties to its platform over the next twelve months. "Google's platform for vacation rentals enables us to leapfrog our already strong outperformance on organic search, thereby increasing conversion in a manner that is far more profitable and capital efficient," said Weiss.

For more information on how you can Seize the Stay™ as a traveler, PMS partner, or property manager, visit Whimstay's website or follow Whimstay and its CEO David Weiss.

About Whimstay:

Whimstay is a vacation rental marketplace focused on providing travelers with the best deals on trips while serving as the exclusive last-minute distribution partner for vacation rental property managers across the country. Whimstay was recognized as a Shortyz finalist for Best Online Travel Agency (OTA) in 2021 and Rentals United's Who's Who of new OTAs for 2020 and 2021. From beachside gems to ski retreats or cozy mountain cabins, Whimstay currently offers homes and condos in 48 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico, and is adding new properties and new locations every day. Whimstay's properties are available on whimstay.com and the Whimstay app.

