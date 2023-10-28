Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 26, 2023

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to Whirlpool Corporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Call. Today's call is being recorded. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Senior Director of Investor Relations, Korey Thomas.

Korey Thomas: Thank you, and welcome to our earnings conference call. Joining me today are Marc Bitzer, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Peters, our Chief Financial Officer. Our remarks today track with a presentation available in the Investors section of our website at whirlpoolcorp.com. Before we begin, I want to remind you that as we conduct this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements to assist you in better understanding Whirlpool Corporation's future expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from these statements due to many factors discussed in our latest 10-K, 10-Q, and other periodic reports. We also want to remind you that today's presentation includes the non-GAAP measures outlined in further detail at the beginning of our earnings presentation.

We believe these measures are important indicators of our operations as they exclude items they may not be indicative of a results from our ongoing business operations. We also think the adjusted measures will provide you with a better baseline for analyzing trends in our ongoing business operations. Listeners are directed to the supplemental information package posted in the Investor Relations section of our website for the reconciliation of non-GAAP items to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following our prepared remarks, the call will be opened for analyst questions. As a reminder, we ask that participants ask no more than two questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Marc.

Marc Bitzer: Thanks, Korey, and good morning, everyone. Before we discuss our Q3 results in more detail, I want to acknowledge the great news that we received earlier this week. On Tuesday, the European Commission announced their unconditional approval of our European transaction with Arcelik. The fifth decision in earlier clearances from Austria, Germany and China, we passed a major regulatory hurdle and are now fully focused in obtaining phase two approval from the UK's CMA. By a transaction closure within this year is unlikely, we're confident that we can close by April next year. The transaction closure will unlock significant value for us, largely coming from an improved free cash flow of $250 million per year. Later during this call, we will give you more detail about the expected regulatory process and the value creation of this transaction.

Looking more short-term at our Q3 results, we are pleased with our operational progress and our top-line growth and what is still a very challenging environment. The bottom-line showed solid progress over last year, but is essentially flat from prior quarters. Our operational progress during the entire year has been sustained and even accelerated during Q3. e improved our supply chain execution. We accelerated our cost takeout actions and are fully on track towards our full year cost targets, and we launched several innovative products across multiple categories. As a result, we were able to gain market share in almost all of our major businesses. As I mentioned earlier, the market environment is still challenging. Market demand in the Americas has been solid, but this is entirely driven by a very strong replacement demand related to increased appliance usage at home, a trend which we expected and which we expect to continue.

