Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $1.75

Whirlpool Corporation's (NYSE:WHR) investors are due to receive a payment of $1.75 per share on 15th of December. This means the annual payment is 5.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Whirlpool's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Whirlpool is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 7.6%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Whirlpool Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $2.00 total annually to $7.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 13% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Whirlpool's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Whirlpool you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Is Whirlpool not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

