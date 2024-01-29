Whirlpool Warns of Softness in 2024 as Consumers Pull Back on Spending
(Bloomberg) — Whirlpool Corp., the owner of the Maytag and KitchenAid brands, projects 2024 sales will be weaker than Wall Street expectations as consumers forgo appliance upgrades. The shares fell in late trading.
Revenue will be about $16.9 billion this year, the company said Monday. That’s below analysts’ average projection of $17.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings guidance also trailed estimates.
The outlook renews concerns that US consumers’ resilience may be fading as some shoppers pull back from big-ticket purchases such as appliances, electronics and furniture. Whirlpool said it’s seeing lower demand for appliances in North America, the region that generates more than half of the company’s revenue.
“We continue to see an environment where the discretionary part of our business is under pressure,” Chief Financial Officer Jim Peters said in an interview. “That’s typically when homeowners buy an existing home and they come in and replace the appliances — they make the decision to upgrade.”
The stock dropped 4.4% at 4:10 p.m. in New York trading. Last year Whirlpool fell 14%, compared with a gain for the S&P 500 Index.
Whirlpool’s results indicate continued weakness in the US housing market. High borrowing costs have caused sales of previously owned homes to plummet, pushing many buyers to the sidelines as homeowners hold off from listing their properties.
“Existing home sales — they’re at a multidecade low,” Peters said. “Absent of any significant change to mortgage rates, I don’t know that existing home sales are going to change much from where they were in 2023,” he said, adding that they could possibly pick up in the second half of 2024. Whirlpool is more optimistic about new-home sales, he said. “It’s going to start to slowly pick up this year.”
Whirlpool’s fourth-quarter revenue and earnings topped analysts’ estimates, helped by market share gains in North America and lower costs. Peters said that consumers are still replacing broken appliances, but those shoppers are more price sensitive than others.
“When consumers are in that duress situation, they tend to be a little bit more price sensitive than someone who is actually making a conscious decision to upgrade an existing appliance,” he said.
The appliance manufacturer expects to reduce its expenses by as much as $400 million this year as part of a program to cut costs. A portion of the savings will come from finding lower-cost materials for components such as motors, pumps and compressors, while other savings will come from a reduction in corporate jobs, Peters said.
“We will have fewer people that will be needed in certain parts of the business, and so we’ll adjust our headcount appropriately,” he said, declining to give details on the timing and number of job losses. Production workers won’t be affected, he said.
Whirlpool, which bought garbage disposal maker InSinkErator in 2022, is planning to trim its debt by another $500 million this year after reducing debt by that amount in 2023.
Sweden’s Electrolux AB, which competes with Whirlpool in the appliance market, earlier this month said it will report an operating loss in the fourth quarter due to weakening demand in its North American business.
(Updates with share price in fifth paragraph.)
