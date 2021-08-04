Whiskey Market 2021-2025 | New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the whiskey market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant and Sons Ltd., and Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Whiskey Market is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our whiskey market report covers the following areas:
Whiskey Market size
Whiskey Market trends
Whiskey Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand for premium single malt whiskey as one of the prime reasons driving the whiskey market growth during the next few years.
Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Whiskey Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Whiskey Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist whiskey market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the whiskey market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the whiskey market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of whiskey market vendors
