Whiskey Market 2021-2025 | New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Whiskey Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio has been monitoring the whiskey market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report for More Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant and Sons Ltd., and Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Whiskey Market is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41617

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Scotch Whisky Market - Global scotch whiskey market is segmented by product (blended, bulk blended, and others), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Beer Market - Global beer market is segmented by distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Story continues

Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our whiskey market report covers the following areas:

Whiskey Market size

Whiskey Market trends

Whiskey Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for premium single malt whiskey as one of the prime reasons driving the whiskey market growth during the next few years.

Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Whiskey Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Whiskey Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Whiskey Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist whiskey market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the whiskey market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the whiskey market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of whiskey market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Scotch whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

American whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canadian whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Irish Whiskey - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Off trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Bacardi Ltd.

Beam Suntory Inc.

Brown Forman Corp.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Davide Campari Milano Spa

Diageo Plc

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Pernod Ricard SA

William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/whiskey-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/whiskey-market

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whiskey-market-2021-2025--new-product-launches-to-boost-growth--technavio-301347410.html

SOURCE Technavio