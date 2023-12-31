Whistleblower lawsuit against the Pavilions heads to mediation

Dec. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — A whistleblower lawsuit against the Grand Traverse Pavilions is now in mediation and a final agreement is expected soon, according to local attorney Blake Ringsmuth who represents the plaintiff, Mary-John Williams.

John-Williams was hired by the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) North in July 2021 and, after a few months on the job, began to question several items outlined in the management agreement with the Grand Traverse Pavilions. Key issues alleged in the lawsuit include the management agreement between PACE and the Pavilions; payment for services that allegedly weren't delivered; and a reimbursement pay scale based on PACE's gross revenue rather than a flat fee

The lawsuit filed in January also alleges that Johns-Williams faced discrimination based on her race, age and status as a single mother.

John-Williams' employment was terminated in Oct. 2022 when former CEO Rose Coleman was then in charge of the Pavilions. Coleman left the Pavilions in Sept. 2023 and was replaced by interim CEO Dave Hautamaki. A new permanent CEO, Gerard Botolski, will take the reins in January.

The lawsuit filed in 13th Circuit Court names defendants Coleman; Cecil McNally, chairman of the county Department of Health and Human Services board, which oversees the Pavilions; the DHHS board itself; and the county-owned Pavilions are named in the lawsuit.

After months of legal maneuvers, discovery and hearings, the dispute entered voluntary (nonbinding) mediation on Dec. 22 and continued this week. While no resolution outside a trial is guaranteed, both sides indicated that a settlement could be reached soon.

Another major issue came up during a Dec. 19 hearing with Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn: Did Coleman and the DHHS board have a right to go into closed session in 2022 to discuss the possible termination of Johns-Williams — or was that a violation of the Michigan Open Meetings Act?

First passed in 1976, the OMA requires most government and public entities to conduct nearly all business at meetings that are open to the public. The purpose of the law is to "strengthen the right of all Michigan residents to know what goes on in government by shedding light on the official acts of public bodies and enhancing responsible decision making; thus, promoting governmental accountability," according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

While the OMA does include some exceptions that allow for non-public "closed sessions," those exceptions are limited and subject to challenge.

Ringsmuth, the attorney for Johns-Williams, argued during the hearing that Coleman and the board did not have the right to go into closed session in 2022 while discussing her possible termination. He asked the court to find that closed session "invalid" so that he could depose Coleman about what was said during that non-public session.

A deposition is an interview with a witness who is asked to give testimony under oath outside the courtroom. It is used to gather information as part of the legal discovery process. In limited circumstances, that testimony may be used at trial.

Hamlyn ruled at the Dec. 19 hearing that the closed session was invalid, giving Ringsmuth legal authority to depose Coleman, overriding defendant attorney Steven Wolock's objections.

However, if the lawsuit is settled outside court through the mediation process, Ringsmuth said he would not seek to depose Coleman or further pursue the OMA issue.

So far, no charges have been filed, and no legal action has so far been taken, against Coleman or the DHHS board regarding the OMA violation. This is partly because DHHS board member Cecil McNally openly discussed the contents of that closed session after it took place, shedding light on what was discussed.

Both parties expressed hope that an out-of-court settlement could be reached within days.