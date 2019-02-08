Whitaker Says He Hasn’t ‘Interfered in Any Way’ in Mueller Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told lawmakers “I have not interfered in any way” in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, as lawmakers pressed him on conversations with President Donald Trump during a confrontational House hearing.

“We have followed the special counsel regulations to a T,” he told the House Judiciary Committee Friday, in response to Democratic questions about his past criticism of the investigation Trump routinely calls a “witch hunt.”

Whitaker also said he hasn’t discussed the Mueller probe with Trump or senior White House officials but refused to say more about his conversations with the president, citing “the longstanding executive branch practice of not disclosing information that may be subject to executive privilege.”

Members of the panel, newly controlled by Democrats, had vowed to press Whitaker to disclose his discussions with Trump, who named him acting attorney general in November, and whether Whitaker is interfering with Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election and whether anyone close to Trump colluded in the meddling.

Before joining the Justice Department, Whitaker was openly critical of the probe.

“I have and will continue to manage this investigation in a manner that is consistent with the governing regulations,” he told the House panel. He added that includes preventing any “outside interference” in investigations.

Opening the hearing, Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler sharply questioned what he called Whitaker’s conflicts of interest after Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and named Whitaker as his replacement in an acting role.

‘Outspoken Critic’

“Why did President Trump choose to replace Attorney General Sessions with an outspoken critic of the special counsel, instead of with any number of qualified individuals who had already received Senate confirmation?" Nadler, a New York Democrat, asked Whitaker in his opening statement.

“Why did you ignore the career officials who went to extraordinary lengths to tell you that your involvement in the special counsel’s work would undermine the credibility of the Department of Justice?"

Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, the committee’s top Republican, called the hearing “pointless,” saying Democrats simply “want to damage the president” through a “dog-and-pony show.”

Under questioning by Nadler, Whitaker repeatedly refused to discuss the “ongoing investigation” by Mueller, including “the number of times I’ve been briefed and my involvement in the investigation.”

In agreeing to appear before the Judiciary panel, Whitaker delayed a confrontation with Democrats over threats to subpoena him.

Thursday began when the House panel voted to authorize a subpoena of Whitaker. Whitaker balked at the subpoena threat until Nadler took a more conciliatory stance.

On Thursday evening, Nadler resolved the daylong stalemate, telling Whitaker: “To the extent that you believe you are unable to fully respond to any specific question, we are prepared to handle your concerns on a case-by-case basis, both during and after tomorrow’s hearing.”

In a statement on Thursday night, Kerri Kupec, a Whitaker spokeswoman, said that the acting attorney general had been assured that Nadler would not issue a subpoena “on or before Feb. 8.”

‘Long-Run’ Pursuit

But Nadler said at Friday’s hearing that “your failure to respond fully to our questions here today in no way limits the ability of this committee to get your answers in the long-run -- even if you are a private citizen when we finally learn the truth.”

Whitaker is expected to leave the Justice Department soon: The Senate is expected to vote next week on Trump’s nomination of William Barr to serve as attorney general.

The White House denounced Nadler’s moves.

“The fact Chairman Nadler would try to force the public disclosure of private conversations that he knows are protected by law proves he only wants to play politics,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Thursday night. “The chairman should focus on helping the American people, rather than wasting time playing pointless political games.”

In another sign the hearing would be acrimonious, Democrats released a letter Friday morning asking Whitaker about his involvement in a company accused by regulators of scamming consumers out of millions of dollars, saying records indicate he failed to return money that would have been distributed to victims.

Story continues