Whitby Chamber of Commerce presents the 2022 Mental Health Luncheon - Survival: A Candid Discussion with Kimberley Black and Rob Tardik

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - To help others learn strategies to build resilience, strengthen mental health and stay positive during some of life's most difficult and challenging times, Kimberley Black and Rob Tardik have made it their mission to bring their #bpositive message to the world - and they're starting right here at home.

The Whitby Chamber of Commerce is honoured to welcome the Whitby couple to share their story of transforming tragedy into triumph at this year's Mental Health Luncheon on Wednesday, April 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deer Creek Golf & Banquet Facility in Ajax.

"After a brutal attack in 2020 left Kimberley fighting for her life, of course, my number one priority was to support my partner, but with that came secondary trauma and a mix of emotions that I couldn't ever imagined existed," says Rob Tardik. "Throughout this experience, something we've both learned is that the immense outpouring of support from so many different people in various ways has given us the strength to not only get through the darkest of times, but to come back stronger than before and with a renewed sense of purpose."

During this extremely candid and emotional discussion between Kimberley and Rob, they will share their insights on strategies that are transferable to others navigating life's challenges and ways we can support those around us too.

Rob will also be opening up about the mental health struggles he faced, coping mechanisms he learned and perspectives he gained as a result of this traumatic experience - particularly as it relates to how caregivers cope, and in this instance, a male caregiver.

Event tickets can be purchased on the Whitby Chamber of Commerce website for $60 (members) and $75 (non-members). A discount is also available for Durham College School of Business, IT & Management students.

A media kit with further information is available on the Whitby Chamber of Commerce website.

SOURCE Whitby Chamber of Commerce

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c8011.html

