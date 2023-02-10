White-box server market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global white-box server market size is estimated to grow by USD 37,399.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the white-box server market was valued at USD 1,1539.02 million. North America will account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more Insights on market Request a sample report

Global White-box Server Market 2023-2027

White-box server market - Five forces

The global white-box server market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

White-box server market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

White-box server market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (data centers, SME, and large enterprises) and type (rack and tower servers, blade servers, and density-optimized servers).

The data centers segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. White-box servers are increasingly being used to construct data centers targeted at handling operational requirements from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the large-scale deployment of some redundant functions like web hosting. These servers offer great flexibility in terms of organizations' business and operational needs. Additionally, the adoption of white-box servers can also be seen among micro-mobile and containerized data centers through partnerships with operational data management systems (ODMs) and infrastructure providers. This, in turn, is expected to foster the overall growth of the data center segment of the focused market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global white-box server market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global white-box server market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the primary adopter of data center services in the Americas, as the country is home to the highest number of such facilities. Most of the data centers in the US are extending their existing facilities with more rack cabinets and servers. The region will witness an increase in mission-critical and high-performance computing servers during the forecast period owing to the growing use of cloud services and big data analytics. With several SMEs adopting data center services, the demand for white-box servers will increase manifold in this region, driven by the low cost of setting up infrastructure.

White-box server market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing developments through Open Compute Project Foundation are notably driving the market growth.

Facebook introduced the Open Compute Project in 2011 to develop high-performance data center infrastructure with reduced power consumption and infrastructure cost.

With the implementation of innovative infrastructure design, Facebook witnessed a 38% reduction in power consumption and a 24% reduction in operational expenditure (OPEX) in its data center in Oregon, US.

Thus, the Open Compute initiative has driven the market for white-box servers.

Leading trends influencing the market

The construction of green and energy-efficient data centers is an emerging trend in the market.

The increase in carbon emissions and high electricity consumption by data centers worldwide are creating awareness among enterprises about the construction of green data center facilities.

White-box servers consume considerably lesser energy compared with full-fledged servers.

Hence, white-box servers are being adopted for several smaller workloads for large organizations, and in many cases, for the overall operations of some SMEs.

Therefore, the requirement for efficient data centers, in terms of power and environmental impact, will aid the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Threats from branded server vendors are major challenges impeding the market growth.

Many organizations prefer to buy servers from branded server vendors than directly from ODMs.

The branded vendors, with their continuous innovation, can still pose a significant challenge to the market.

Branded server vendors are active participants in the open community and will continue to offer modern server infrastructure that matches the white-box servers.

Therefore, these factors will hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this white-box server market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the white-box server market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the white-box server market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the white-box server industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of white-box server market vendors

White-box Server Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37,399.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Equus Computer Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Happyware Server Europe GmbH, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Jabil Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corp., Servers Direct, Super Micro Computer Inc., and Whitestack Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global white-box server market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 SME and large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Rack and tower servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Blade servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Density optimized servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.4 Equus Computer Systems Inc.

12.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

12.6 Happyware Server Europe GmbH

12.7 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

12.8 Inspur Systems Inc.

12.9 Intel Corp.

12.10 Jabil Inc.

12.11 MiTAC Holdings Corp.

12.12 Servers Direct

12.13 Super Micro Computer Inc.

12.14 Whitestack

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

