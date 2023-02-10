U.S. markets closed

White-box server market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global white-box server market size is estimated to grow by USD 37,399.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the white-box server market was valued at USD 1,1539.02 million. North America will account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more Insights on market Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White-box Server Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White-box Server Market 2023-2027

White-box server market - Five forces
The global white-box server market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model buy the report!

White-box server market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

White-box server market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (data centers, SME, and large enterprises) and type (rack and tower servers, blade servers, and density-optimized servers).

  • The data centers segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. White-box servers are increasingly being used to construct data centers targeted at handling operational requirements from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the large-scale deployment of some redundant functions like web hosting. These servers offer great flexibility in terms of organizations' business and operational needs. Additionally, the adoption of white-box servers can also be seen among micro-mobile and containerized data centers through partnerships with operational data management systems (ODMs) and infrastructure providers. This, in turn, is expected to foster the overall growth of the data center segment of the focused market during the forecast period.

Geography overview
By geography, the global white-box server market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global white-box server market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the primary adopter of data center services in the Americas, as the country is home to the highest number of such facilities. Most of the data centers in the US are extending their existing facilities with more rack cabinets and servers. The region will witness an increase in mission-critical and high-performance computing servers during the forecast period owing to the growing use of cloud services and big data analytics. With several SMEs adopting data center services, the demand for white-box servers will increase manifold in this region, driven by the low cost of setting up infrastructure.

Download a Sample Report

White-box server market Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • Increasing developments through Open Compute Project Foundation are notably driving the market growth. 

  • Facebook introduced the Open Compute Project in 2011 to develop high-performance data center infrastructure with reduced power consumption and infrastructure cost.

  • With the implementation of innovative infrastructure design, Facebook witnessed a 38% reduction in power consumption and a 24% reduction in operational expenditure (OPEX) in its data center in Oregon, US.

  • Thus, the Open Compute initiative has driven the market for white-box servers.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The construction of green and energy-efficient data centers is an emerging trend in the market. 

  • The increase in carbon emissions and high electricity consumption by data centers worldwide are creating awareness among enterprises about the construction of green data center facilities.

  • White-box servers consume considerably lesser energy compared with full-fledged servers.

  • Hence, white-box servers are being adopted for several smaller workloads for large organizations, and in many cases, for the overall operations of some SMEs.

  • Therefore, the requirement for efficient data centers, in terms of power and environmental impact, will aid the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Threats from branded server vendors are major challenges impeding the market growth.

  • Many organizations prefer to buy servers from branded server vendors than directly from ODMs.

  • The branded vendors, with their continuous innovation, can still pose a significant challenge to the market.

  • Branded server vendors are active participants in the open community and will continue to offer modern server infrastructure that matches the white-box servers.

  • Therefore, these factors will hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this white-box server market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the white-box server market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the white-box server market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the white-box server industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of white-box server market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The server storage market share is expected to increase by USD 54.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 27.49%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers server storage market segmentation by type (enterprise and hyperscale) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The high-end server market share is expected to increase by USD 32.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%.  Furthermore, this report extensively covers high-end server market segmentation by the following end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

White-box Server Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

157

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 37,399.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.9

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Cisco Systems Inc., Equus Computer Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Happyware Server Europe GmbH, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Jabil Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corp., Servers Direct, Super Micro Computer Inc., and Whitestack

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global white-box server market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 SME and large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Rack and tower servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Blade servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Density optimized servers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.4 Equus Computer Systems Inc.

  • 12.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 12.6 Happyware Server Europe GmbH

  • 12.7 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Inspur Systems Inc.

  • 12.9 Intel Corp.

  • 12.10 Jabil Inc.

  • 12.11 MiTAC Holdings Corp.

  • 12.12 Servers Direct

  • 12.13 Super Micro Computer Inc.

  • 12.14 Whitestack

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global White-box Server Market 2023-2027
Global White-box Server Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-box-server-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301743033.html

SOURCE Technavio

