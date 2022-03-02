U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.00
    +29.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,480.00
    +213.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,114.25
    +108.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.10
    +15.40 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.06
    +4.65 (+4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -15.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.41 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1102
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.77
    +2.62 (+8.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3315
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2300
    +0.3400 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,158.89
    +550.65 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.45
    +19.46 (+1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,382.54
    +52.34 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

White Castle Announces New Giving Program That Focuses on Local Causes and Organizations in Need

·4 min read

National program was piloted in 2021 and raised $1.1 million for 48 charities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and a family-owned business for 101 years, is launching a new companywide philanthropy program to give its 10,000+ team members more input on the recipients of its charitable donations. Recognizing that local nonprofits were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, White Castle will ask each of its restaurant markets to raise money for the charitable causes most important to their respective team members and communities.

White Castle team members in the St. Louis area raised $22,239.07 for CHADS Coalition for Mental Health, a nonprofit offering programs to advance the awareness and prevention of depression and suicide.
White Castle team members in the St. Louis area raised $22,239.07 for CHADS Coalition for Mental Health, a nonprofit offering programs to advance the awareness and prevention of depression and suicide.

White Castle announces new giving program that focuses on local causes and organizations in need

White Castle introduced this new program, called "District Charity of Choice," as a pilot in 2021 as part of its 100th birthday celebration. The company's restaurant operations are divided geographically into a few dozen districts. Each district worked with team members to identify local causes they wanted to support. For a few weeks during the year, the restaurants invited customers to round up their check to the nearest dollar, with the additional money going to the selected local charities.

All combined, White Castle's 350 restaurants raised more than $1.1 million for 48 different charities. That's in addition to the more than $1.1 million White Castle raised as part of its companywide round-up programs to benefit Autism Speaks in late 2020 and 2021.

The District Charity of Choice program was so well-received by customers, team members and, of course, the nonprofits, that the company decided to continue it in 2022 and beyond.

"As a family-owned business through four generations of leadership, we are always looking for organizations and causes in our communities that can benefit the most from our support," said Erin Shannon, White Castle corporate relations manager and 4th generation family member. "So we have developed this new corporate giving program in a way that not only benefits local communities but also empowers our team members to make a difference, too."

The 48 nonprofit recipients of White Castle's charitable donations in 2021 included everything from food banks, homeless shelters and humane societies to after-school programs, mental illness advocacy groups, and emergency shelters for domestic violence victims. White Castle team members also donated thousands of volunteer hours to these organizations.

The 101-year-old White Castle has a long history of philanthropy, starting with its founder E.W. "Billy" Ingram. Billy felt strongly that the company should invest in the future of others and give back to the communities where they operated. In 1949, he created what's now known as the Ingram-White Castle Foundation as a mechanism to support worthy projects and programs. In 2005, White Castle introduced its "Castle Shares" program to encompass both the Ingram-White Castle Foundation's grantmaking and White Castle's corporate philanthropy. Every year, the two entities combined donate more than $2 million to charitable causes, community groups
and nonprofit organizations.

"Our pilot program in 2021 was a great success, and our 10,000 team members are eager to raise even more in 2022!" Shannon added.

More about White Castle's Castle Shares initiatives can be found at whitecastle.com/castle-commitments/castle-shares.

About White Castle®
White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.)
White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-announces-new-giving-program-that-focuses-on-local-causes-and-organizations-in-need-301493644.html

SOURCE White Castle

Recommended Stories

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Biden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionRussia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Novavax Stock Jumped Today Then Fell -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors have a reason to be optimistic about Novavax's fortunes -- at least over the near term.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.

  • Which Countries Have the Highest Tariffs?

    Find out which countries have the most restrictive import tariffs on international products, based on data collected by the World Bank and WTO.

  • Biden pushes 15% minimum tax for corporations in his State of the Union address after 55 Fortune 500 companies paid no U.S. income tax last year

    Biden's new proposal would help close a loophole that corporations exploit.

  • AMC earnings: Movie chain posts 'strongest quarterly results in two full years'

    AMC (AMC) Entertainment reported its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. Investors had some idea of what to expect since the cinema theater chain posted some of its preliminary numbers last month.