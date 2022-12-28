U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

White Castle Embraces the Arrival of 2023 with New Discounts and Special Offers

·3 min read

All deal coupons will be available through White Castle's website or Craver Nation loyalty app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., is kicking off 2023 with a flurry of appetizing specials and deals designed to keep Cravers' stomachs and wallets, full. From a cheesy treat to a "super" discount on a Crave Case and a "mad" Crave Clutch offer, White Castle has hot deals to get you through the bitter cold of January, February and March.

White Castle embraces the arrival of 2023 with new discounts and special offers.
White Castle embraces the arrival of 2023 with new discounts and special offers.

White Castle has hot, budget-friendly deals, to get you through the bitter cold of January, February and March.

"With rising costs everywhere around us, we want cravers to be able to enjoy hot and tasty food for a great price," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our menu is stacked with tons of variety from breakfast to well past sundown, that will help new customers or loyal Cravers stretch their dollar."

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in January, February and March.

Special Offers (no coupons necessary)

Occasion

Offer

Date

The Big Game

$4 off any Crave Case of 30 Sliders

Feb. 12

White Castle's 102nd Birthday

Free Dessert on a Stick (No purchase necessary)

March 10

College Basketball Bracket Chaos

$3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders

March 14 – April 3

St. Patrick's Day

Buy any 2 Sliders get 2 Free

March 17

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

National Cheese Lovers Day

$1 off any size Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Jan. 20 – 23

National Hug Day

BOGO Combo #1-6 or Breakfast Combo

Jan. 21 – 24

Offers for Craver Nation Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order type

Offer

Dates

At Castle

BOGO Free Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe, or Spicy Joe Slider (Excluding Orlando)

Through Feb. 5 or while supplies last

At Castle

$1 off any size Mac and Cheese Nibblers

Through Feb. 5 or while supplies last

At Castle

2 Breakfast Sliders for $2 (5 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

Through Jan. 31

At Castle

$2 5-piece Cheese Stick

Through Jan. 31

At Castle

Free Sack of Fries with Purchase of a Crave Clutch

Through Jan. 31

At Castle

$2 off Breakfast Slider Combos (5 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

Feb. 1– 28

Mobile

Late Night: $1 Sack of Fries (9 p.m. – 3 a.m.)

Feb. 1 – 28

Mobile

20% Off All Mobile Orders

Feb. 10 – 12

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

