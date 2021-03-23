White Castle Recipes and Cravey Boat Add Special Touch To Upcoming Seasonal Celebrations

Limited Edition Cravey Boat Commemorates White Castle's 100th Birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has officially arrived, and for the first time in more than a year, some of us will finally be able to safely gather with friends and family for Easter dinner, Sunday brunches and other seasonal celebrations.

White Castle's Brunch Benedict featuring a regular Slider is an ideal recipe for Easter brunch and other spring meals with friends and family. The Cravey Boat in the background is perfect for hollandaise and other sauces and gravies.

White Castle helps make Easter brunch and other spring celebrations more memorable.

Whatever the reason for getting together, White Castle wants to help make the occasion memorable. So the 100-year-old, family-owned home of the Original Slider® suggests a few ideas for turning any event into a very special celebration.

First, try adding White Castle's Original Slider Stuffing to your Easter table. Sure, this Thanksgiving staple goes great with turkey, but it also complements ham, lamb, beef and other traditional Easter fare. White Castle introduced the savory stuffing in 1991, using the Original Slider as the primary ingredient. In 2019, White Castle released a new version of the recipe, using the Impossible™ Slider for Cravers who want a nonmeat option. Both the traditional and meat-free recipes can be found on White Castle's website under "Recipes."

Next, Cravers can adorn their dining tables with White Castle's new, limited-edition Cravey Boat, now available on White Castle's House of Crave website. White Castle created its first-ever Cravey Boat for Thanksgiving 2020 and tested it with a small group of Cravers. They responded so favorably to the exclusive piece that White Castle opted to create a new 100th birthday edition and make it available to the public. With a sleek look inspired by fine design and a spirit of great taste, the Cravey Boat is perfect for gravy, fondue, hollandaise and other craveable sauces. It's available for just $25 (plus tax and shipping).

"However and whenever people set their tables this spring, White Castle wants to be right there with them," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "In these still uncertain yet very hopeful times, our recipes and Cravey Boat are perfectly suited to help Cravers capitalize on their seasonal celebrations."

In addition to the stuffing recipe, White Castle also suggests three more recipes that will make gatherings more memorable:

Bunny Sliders – Here's a delicious dish that the youngest Cravers will have as much fun making as eating, so hop to it! All that's needed is a Slider for the body, apple slice ears, a carrot nose and a miniature marshmallow tail. Brunch Craver's Benedict – Top your favorite Slider with a poached egg, Canadian bacon and classic hollandaise sauce poured from your new Cravey Boat. White Castle Slider Bloody Mary – This recipe features a traditional Bloody Mary garnished with celery stalks and five skewers stacked with Sliders, sausage links, bacon strips, mini-waffles, cheese cubes, cherry tomatoes and a hard-boiled egg.

The Original Slider and Impossible Slider can be purchased at White Castle restaurants. The Original Slider along with four other Slider varieties can also be picked up in freezer aisles at retail stores across the country. Whichever Slider is used, the recipes are all fantastic.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle, family-owned business since 1921 and founder of fast food, celebrates 100 years! (PRNewsfoto/White Castle)

