White Castle Reveals Haunted Restaurant with 'Fright Castle' Takeover

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is the White Castle restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, haunted?

Google Street View is showing that the Scottsdale, Arizona, White Castle has been transformed into a Fright Castle, with myriad ghosts, goblins and ghoulish creatures apparently haunting the place.

People who search the location on Google Maps are finding some interesting — and haunting — images on Google Street View, including a massive full moon glowing on signage that now says Fright Castle instead of White Castle, giant spiders creeping toward the building, shadowy ghosts appearing and disappearing in the dining room, a menacing clown beckoning guests inside. The list of eerie images goes on and on.

Something weird is happening at the Castle. But is it real?

Well, White Castle is actually having some good, old-fashioned fun with its fans for Halloween, enhancing actual photos of the Scottsdale location with creepy characters, scary objects and spine-chilling scenes. Take a close look at the photos and you might see tombstones for Anita Slider, Stella Craver and Gotta Crave from the Grave. Window signage invites guests in with signs like, "Nothing scary inside. Honest." And the self-ordering kiosks display macabre messages, like "All work and no Sliders makes Jack a dull boy" written over and over again.

The activation is meant to draw attention to White Castle's scary good deals, including a $0 delivery fee on DoorDash orders of $15 or more and $5 off a 20-Slider Crave Clutch when ordered through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates or Grubhub, both through October 31.

"Halloween is a spooktacular time to treat our Cravers to some dealicious offers," said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. "And if we create a little mischief in the process, so be it!"

