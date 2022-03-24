U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

White Castle Unveils New Craver Nation® Deals and Other Special Offers for Spring

·3 min read

Coupons and other details to be shared on whitecastle.com, in social media and through Craver Nation in the White Castle app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The arrival of spring means the arrival of enticing offers from White Castle. The iconic hamburger chain has some craveable deals lined up for April, May and June, including free food, discounted prices, and buy one get one free (BOGO) offers that no doubt will make spring even more enjoyable for those who crave White Castle.

The arrival of spring means the arrival of enticing offers from White Castle.

"We love to give our Cravers a reason to smile," said Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer for White Castle. "Our special offers will help them enjoy both ordinary days and special occasions this spring."

Some of the offers are available only to members of the Craver National loyalty program in the White Castle app. Craver Nation is free and simple to join. More information can be found at whitecastle.com/download-app.

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in the second quarter of 2022.

Special Offers (no coupon necessary)

Occasion

Offer

Date

April 20

$4 off any order over $20 (delivery only)

April 20

Mother's Day

$5 off any order over $25 (delivery only)

May 6-8

Father's Day

20% off all orders over $25 (for delivery only)

June 17-19

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion

Offer

Date

Tax Day

18% off entire order

April 18

National Slider Day

Free Cheese Slider (no purchase necessary)

May 15

Memorial Day Weekend

$5 off the 1921 Share-A-Meal

May 27-30

Offers for Craver Nation Members
(available through Craver Nation in the White Castle app)

Order type

Offer

Dates

Mobile order

20% off every mobile order

April 1-June 30

At Castle

$3.99 Chicken Ring Combo Meal
($4.99 in NY, NJ, AZ & FL)

April 1-May 1

At Castle

$2 off Impossible Combo

April 1-May 1

At Castle

BOGO Breakfast Slider

April 1-May 1

At Castle

$2 for 6-piece Chicken Ring

May 2-31

At Castle

BOGO Impossible Sliders

May 2-31

Mobile order

$5 off Crave Case of 30 Sliders (late-night only; 11 p.m.-3 a.m.)

June 1-30

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-unveils-new-craver-nation-deals-and-other-special-offers-for-spring-301509633.html

SOURCE White Castle

