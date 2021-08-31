White Castle's 'Crave Clutch™' Comes in Clutch for Smaller Gatherings with Friends and Family

<p>20-Slider Carryout Box Perfectly Sized for COVID-Appropriate Get-Togethers</p>

<p>Limited Time Offer Gives Cravers $4 Off Crave Clutch Share-A-Meal</p>

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after its launch, White Castle's Crave Clutch has proven to be a popular addition to the brand's lineup of iconic packaging. Customers have embraced the colorful carryout box, which holds 20 Sliders, because it's an ideal size for family meals and smaller friend gatherings that have been so common during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holding 20 Sliders, White Castle's Crave Clutch is perfect for family meals and small gatherings.

White Castle's Crave Clutch has proven to be a popular addition to the brand's lineup of iconic packaging.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Crave Clutch, White Castle is giving customers $4 off of White Castle's Share-A-Meal #9, which includes 20 Original Sliders in a Crave Clutch and four small French fries. To receive this limited-time offer, orders must be placed through Craver Nation® in the White Castle app.

"We rolled out the Crave Clutch last August, and it has really appealed to our Cravers. I think they've responded so enthusiastically because it's just the right size to share with a few friends or family members," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "With the Delta variant increasing, many consumers continue to avoid large get-togethers. So the Crave Clutch remains a perfect solution for smaller groups."

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and inventor of carryout, debuted the Crave Clutch in August 2020. It was the first new packaging since White Castle introduced the 100-count Crave Crate in 2004. Holding 20 Sliders of any variety, the easy-to-carry Crave Clutch sits nicely between the classic 10 Sack and the 30-Slider Crave Case.

White Castle has long been known for its innovative packaging, dating all the way back to 1927 when founder Billy Ingram came up with the concept of carryout food and created a bag so customers could buy Sliders by the sack. In 1931, White Castle started using individual boxes to package its steam-grilled goodness on a bun. Seventy years later, in 2001, White Castle introduced the Crave Case, a box of 30 Sliders to feed a hungry crowd. The Crave Crate came along in 2004, holding 100 hot-and-tasty Sliders and providing an easy way to transport and share them. White Castle fans have always engaged with the packaging. Slider boxes, for example, double as stackable blocks, and the Crave Case has been used as carry-on luggage!

Story continues

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night. Through its retail division, which launched in 1987, White Castle also offers its famous fare in freezer aisles of grocery, convenience and club stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle, family-owned business since 1921 and founder of fast food, celebrates 100 years! (PRNewsfoto/White Castle)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castles-crave-clutch-comes-in-clutch-for-smaller-gatherings-with-friends-and-family-301365731.html

SOURCE White Castle