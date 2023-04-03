White Cement Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the white cement market are Adana Cimento Sanayi T.A.S, Cementir Holding SPA, Cementos Portland Valderrivas S.A, Cemex S.A.B De C.V, Cimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc., Federal White Cement Ltd.

, JK Cement Ltd., Royal White Cement Inc., Saveh Cement Company, Société Tuniso-Andalouse de Ciment Blanc S.A., Ultratech Cement Ltd., Ras Al-Khaimah (RAK) Company, Adana CimentoSanayii T.A.S, Sinai White Portland Cement Co, Neyriz White Cement Company, Buzzi UnicemSpA, Shargh White, and Italcementi.



The global white cement market grew from $6.42 billion in 2022 to $6.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The white cement market is expected to grow to $8.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The white cement market consists of sales of plaster cements, sulfate-resistant cement, and quick-setting cement.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



White cement refers to a portland cement that is produced with raw materials that are very low in iron compounds and contain little to no coloring agents like Fe, Mn, Cr, and Ti that give the typical portland cement its graycolor and produce concrete that is perfectly colored and consistent.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the white cement market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the white cement market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of white cement are white portland cement, white masonry cement, white PLC cement, and others. White portland cement is similar to ordinarygrayportland cement except with relevance to color and fineness. it is used in decorative works and for many different prestigious construction projects. The different grades include type I, type III, and others and are used in various sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial.



Rising residential construction projects are contributing to the growth of the white cement market. According to the Global Construction 2030 report published by Oxford Economics, the volume of construction output will be growing by nearly 85% to $15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, three countries China, the US, and India are leading the way. White Portland cement is mixed with white aggregates to make white concrete, which is utilized for luxurious construction projects and decorative work. Thus the increasing residential construction activity is expected to increase the demand for white cement. For instance, according to the National House Building Council (NHBC), roughly 1.4 million new homes are expected to be built in the UK by 2029. Therefore, the rising residential construction projects are expected to fuel the growth of the white cement market going forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the white cement market.Companies in the white cement market are increasingly focusing on new technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) for more efficient and sustainable cement forms For instance, in June 2021, Carbicrete, a Canada-based carbon removal technology company is using captured carbon dioxide for accelerating the curing process of concrete while strengthening and sequestering the gas.



The technology cuts out the need for calcium-based cement, a key ingredient in traditional concrete, which is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions.



In April 2022, UltraTech Cement Limited, an India-based cement and concrete products manufacturing company acquired Ras Al Khaimah Cement for an amount of $101,1 million.Through this acquisition, UltraTech increases its cement manufacturing capabilities, product portfolio, and product reach in the Middle East.



Ras Al Khaimah Cement is a UAE-based cement manufacturing company pioneering in the production of white cement, hydraulic clinkers, and construction materials.



The countries covered in the white cement market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



