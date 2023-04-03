U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.18
    +10.87 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,593.05
    +318.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,157.01
    -64.89 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.47
    -8.01 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    +4.83 (+6.38%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.20
    +14.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0640 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2412
    +0.0080 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3430
    -0.4540 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,176.30
    +14.16 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.69
    +15.26 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

White Cement Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the white cement market are Adana Cimento Sanayi T.A.S, Cementir Holding SPA, Cementos Portland Valderrivas S.A, Cemex S.A.B De C.V, Cimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc., Federal White Cement Ltd.

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "White Cement Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228515/?utm_source=GNW
, JK Cement Ltd., Royal White Cement Inc., Saveh Cement Company, Société Tuniso-Andalouse de Ciment Blanc S.A., Ultratech Cement Ltd., Ras Al-Khaimah (RAK) Company, Adana CimentoSanayii T.A.S, Sinai White Portland Cement Co, Neyriz White Cement Company, Buzzi UnicemSpA, Shargh White, and Italcementi.

The global white cement market grew from $6.42 billion in 2022 to $6.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The white cement market is expected to grow to $8.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The white cement market consists of sales of plaster cements, sulfate-resistant cement, and quick-setting cement.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

White cement refers to a portland cement that is produced with raw materials that are very low in iron compounds and contain little to no coloring agents like Fe, Mn, Cr, and Ti that give the typical portland cement its graycolor and produce concrete that is perfectly colored and consistent.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the white cement market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the white cement market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of white cement are white portland cement, white masonry cement, white PLC cement, and others. White portland cement is similar to ordinarygrayportland cement except with relevance to color and fineness. it is used in decorative works and for many different prestigious construction projects. The different grades include type I, type III, and others and are used in various sectors such as residential, commercial, and industrial.

Rising residential construction projects are contributing to the growth of the white cement market. According to the Global Construction 2030 report published by Oxford Economics, the volume of construction output will be growing by nearly 85% to $15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, three countries China, the US, and India are leading the way. White Portland cement is mixed with white aggregates to make white concrete, which is utilized for luxurious construction projects and decorative work. Thus the increasing residential construction activity is expected to increase the demand for white cement. For instance, according to the National House Building Council (NHBC), roughly 1.4 million new homes are expected to be built in the UK by 2029. Therefore, the rising residential construction projects are expected to fuel the growth of the white cement market going forward.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the white cement market.Companies in the white cement market are increasingly focusing on new technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) for more efficient and sustainable cement forms For instance, in June 2021, Carbicrete, a Canada-based carbon removal technology company is using captured carbon dioxide for accelerating the curing process of concrete while strengthening and sequestering the gas.

The technology cuts out the need for calcium-based cement, a key ingredient in traditional concrete, which is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions.

In April 2022, UltraTech Cement Limited, an India-based cement and concrete products manufacturing company acquired Ras Al Khaimah Cement for an amount of $101,1 million.Through this acquisition, UltraTech increases its cement manufacturing capabilities, product portfolio, and product reach in the Middle East.

Ras Al Khaimah Cement is a UAE-based cement manufacturing company pioneering in the production of white cement, hydraulic clinkers, and construction materials.

The countries covered in the white cement market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The white cement market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides white cement market statistics, including white cement industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a white cement market share, detailed white cement market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the white cement industry. This white cement market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228515/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

    General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales. "We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

  • Oil & Gas Service Firms Hit by Stalling Activity Levels in Q1

    Halliburton (HAL), Core Labs (CLB) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) are likely to have been impacted by poor sentiment, rising costs, and weak prices in Q1. These factors might impact profitability & rising break-even prices.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9% Yield

    After a rough month from mid-February to mid-March, investors have reason for some positive sentiment in what’s been a highly volatile environment. Since hitting bottom on March 13, the S&P 500 has gained back 6.5%, and is back up to a 7.5% year-to-date gain. Increases have been even more impressive for the NASDAQ index, which rose 17% in Q1 – for its best quarterly performance since 2020. But not so fast, says JPMorgan asset management CIO Bob Michele, who takes a cautious view of the long-term

  • Glencore Returns to Acquisitions With Offer for Teck Resources

    Glencore PLC’s around $23 billion bid for Canadian miner Teck Resources marks the Swiss-based commodity company’s return to big deal making, potentially creating a copper giant that can capitalize on the rush for energy transition metals. Teck rejected the offer on Monday, which would be one of the largest mining deals in several years, and the family that holds a third of the Canadian company’s voting shares said it won’t back Glencore’s deal. Teck has a large portfolio of copper, and Glencore, which has shied away from acquisitions since being hit by several high-profile regulatory probes, has positioned itself as one the biggest suppliers of resources critical for electric vehicles and clean energy storage.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

    BLDE, AEM and BBWI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 3, 2023.

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil surges, Dow gains, tech sinks: Stock market news today

    A move higher in oil prices, a mega merger in the media space, and more bad news from the U.S. manufacturing sector offered investors a mixed picture early Monday to start the second quarter of the year.

  • Several Honda models, Jeep Wranglers among 393,000 recalled cars this week. Check recalls here.

    Honda recalled more than 330,000 vehicles because the side-view mirrors may fall off while Chrysler said its Jeep Wranglers could leak fuel.

  • McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.

  • Most workers aren't using this key retirement tool to the fullest

    Of the 13 million HSAs in the Employment Benefit Research Institute’s database, only 12% of the account holders invested their HSAs in assets other than cash.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.