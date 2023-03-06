U.S. markets closed

White Chocolate Market Size is set to Grow by USD 9.05 Billion at an Accelerating CAGR of 5.03% from 2022 to 2027, Historic Market Size was Recorded at USD 28.78 Billion between 2017 and 2021- Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The white chocolate market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 9.05 billion. The availability of chocolates with premium quality, the implementation of more advanced packaging techniques, and the new product launches are projected as some major factors leading to the white chocolate market growth. For more such market analysis updates, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request for the sample PDF report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global White Chocolate Market 2023-2027

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are various market segments classified including white chocolate bars, white chocolate bulk, and white chocolate truffles in the white chocolate market.

The white chocolate bars segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 18.42 billion in 2017 and will continue to grow significantly by 2021. Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, Europe is projected at the top of the list. 44% of the total market share growth will originate from Europe by 2027.

Technavio also suggests, growing product-related advancements and launches are projected as the key factors to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

For more detailed segments analysis and geographical business distribution, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request for the sample report.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

A significant increase in the chocolates with premium quality is notably driving the white chocolate market growth.

Technavio also suggests, growing awareness about the multiple benefits of using white chocolate in cosmetics will emerge as a primary market trend for the white chocolate market growth during the forecast period.

As an emerging market challenge, variations in the prices of cocoa may impede market growth as per Technavio's report.

For exclusive market statistics and other relevant information on market dynamics, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), avail the Technavio's subscription.

Key Market Vendors

Technavio also includes a detailed analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers key information on the vendors, such as:

  • Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

  • Mondelez International Inc.

  • Ferrero International S.A.

  • MarieBelle

  • ITC Ltd.

  • Ludwig Weinrich GmbH and Co. KG

  • Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

  • Mars Inc.

  • Lotte Corp.

  • Molinos Rio de la Plata SA

What`s New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the full market report.

Key Data Covered in this White Chocolate Market in India Report

  • Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

  • Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the white chocolate market in India during 2023-2027

  • Market size analysis of the white chocolate market in India and its association with the parent market

  • Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

  • Market share growth analysis across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Related Reports

  • The chocolate market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.97% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 45.78 million.

  • The industrial chocolate market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 2,699.24 million.

White Chocolate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2023-2027

$ 9.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.43

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, France, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alfred Ritter GmbH and Co. KG, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Darrell Lea Confectionery Co. Pty Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., ITC Ltd., Lotte Corp., Ludwig Weinrich GmbH and Co. KG, MarieBelle, Mars Inc., Molinos Rio de la Plata SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Nugali Chocolates, Strauss Group Ltd., The Hershey Co., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global White Chocolate Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-chocolate-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-9-05-billion-at-an-accelerating-cagr-of-5-03-from-2022-to-2027--historic-market-size-was-recorded-at-usd-28-78-billion-between-2017-and-2021--technavio-301762033.html

SOURCE Technavio

